Hampton-based manufacturing company DFI Systems, Inc. is moving into the 239,373 square foot industrial facility on Pleasant Shade Drive previously occupied by Perdue.
DFI plans to hire 10-15 people for various positions beginning in March and April of 2021. To fill these positions, DFI says they are planning to host a job fair in late February at the new facility. The company currently employs approximately 60 people.
“The reuse of the former Perdue facility is a win-win for the community,” said Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chairman Belinda Astrop. “The abandoned building has served as an eye sore for too long. We are excited to work with DFI Systems to rejuvenate the property and bring new employment opportunities to our citizens.”
DFI Systems manufactures wood wall panels and trusses, as well as supplying engineered wood, floor joists, construction hardware, gypsum shaft wall systems and lumber for wood-framed construction projects. Those projects include single family and multi-family residential structures and some smaller commercial projects.
“We’ve been looking for a way to supply materials to the Raleigh, North Carolina market,” said DFI Systems company President Marc Gravely. “After an extensive search we decided that one big facility in the middle of our service area was better than two different locations.
“Greensville County is perfectly situated between our markets of Richmond, Hampton Roads and Raleigh.”
