Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor and memory of Representative Jackie Walorski who represented Indiana's 2nd Congressional District as a Republican in the United States House of Representatives since 2013. She died tragically on Wednesday, August 3rd in an automobile accident as well as her two dedicated staff members.
I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Thursday, August 4, 2022, and remain at half-staff until sunset, Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Ordered on this, the 4th day of August 2022.
Sincerely,
Glenn Youngkin
