The fields of the Emporia-Greensville Recreational Association may lay dormant for now, but it won’t be long before they come alive once again for the spring and summer sports seasons. When they do, someone will be needed to run the concession stands.
Whoever is so chosen will operate the concession stand from March 5 through June 30, which will cover the youth baseball and softball seasons.
Bids must be submitted to Chelsea Thorpe no later than Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. Responses may be sent to Ms. Thorpe by e-mail at Chelseatayloregra@gmail.com, dropped off at the Emporia UPS Store on West Atlantic St., or sent by snail mail.
The winning bidder will make their payment in two installments, with the first coming by April 30 and the second coming by June 30.
For more information, contact Thorpe at (434) 594-6970.
