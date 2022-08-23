Throughout the year, the local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority distributes money to charity and community organizations in the Emporia-Greensville area. This generosity would not be possible without its annual golf tournament, the chapter’s largest single annual fundraising event.
The 15th annual Beta Sigma Phi golf tournament, held this Friday at Emporia Country Club, brought in 27 teams of four players each, along with more than a dozen local sponsors who chipped in additional for “gold” membership -- all for good causes.
Some of the local organizations who will benefit from Beta Sigma Phi’s generosity include the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Emporia/Greensville Humane Society, and the Childhood Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
“That’s just some of them. That’s not all the one’s we’re gonna make,” said tournament organizer Jessica Jarratt. “We sponsor a child at Christmas, and we also have scholarships for students at Greensville County High School and Brunswick Academy.”
As usual for charity golf tournaments, the format was “captain’s choice” -- wherein each member of the four-player team takes a shot and the team then continues the hole from the location of the best of the four shots. Each four-person team paid $240 to enter.
Among the “gold” sponsors were Parker Oil, Benchmark Community Bank, Owen Ford, Cornerstone Market, SA Thompson & Associates, and Boyd Chevrolet.
Aside from the golf tournament itself, there were also multiple closest-to-pin, longest drive, and putting competitions, each with their own prizes. The winner of the putting contest received a prepaid $1000 American Express gift card.
Additional money was raised through two separate raffle drawings, including a 50/50 raffle wherein the lucky winner received half of all the money contributed to the drawing.
The other raffle offered such items as a ping-pong set, a portable fan, and a set of Titleist golf balls.
“Each sister’s responsible for getting people to donate...at least three items, and so we raffle them,” said Jarratt. “So that’s one way for us to bring in money.”
The local chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi organization was founded by the late Marjorie King in 1972, and is one of 126 chapters of BSP of Virginia alone.
