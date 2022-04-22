A 24-year-old Emporia man has been arrested and jailed in connection with the death of a five-month-old child in his care.
On Monday, April 18, officers from the Emporia Police Department were called to the case of an infant who was admitted to Bon Secours Southern Virginia Medical Center with “serious” injuries to its face.
Emporia Police immediately conducted an investigation into the matter, with the help of the Family Violence Sexual Assault Unit and the Emporia/Greensville Department of Social Services, as well as doctors and forensic nurses.
At the conclusion of the investigation, police arrested 24-year-old Emporia native Shatez Damaur-Quadre Franklin, who has been charged with malicious wounding, aggravated sexual battery, and felony child neglect. Franklin is currently being held in jail with no bond.
The infant, whose identity has not been revealed was later transferred to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, over an hour north. On Thursday, the infant succumbed to its injuries.
According to Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw, Franklin was an “acquaintance of the family” of the child. No one else is a suspect at this time.
The Emporia Police Department is still investigating the case, along with the DSS, the FFVSAU, and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. Additional charges may be pending.
“Let our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this child in this sad time,” said Chief Pinksaw. “Also, keep out officers in your thoughts and prayers as this is a difficult investigation for them as well.”
