Virginia House Delegate Roslyn Tyler -D, 75th District, touted the RebuildVA grant program’s impact on Southside Virginia businesses during a press conference at Emporia’s Golden Leaf Commons last week.
“The pandemic had a significant impact on small businesses that were hit so hard — especially here in the 75th District,” she said. “Rural businesses do not always have access to the same resources as those in other areas of the Commonwealth. With the outbreak of the coronavirus, many small business owners here have struggled to stay afloat.”
Thirteen businesses in the district received a portion of $609,000 RebuildVA Go Grant funds. Tyler said more grant revenue is in the pipeline. She wants more business owners in the community to take advantage of the opportunity.
STAAND Youth Sevices, Inc of Waverly benefited from the RebuildVA Go Grant revenue. Malcolm Manning’s business provides mental health services to children in the Sussex County School Division and keeps students in school. Manning said the pandemic brought uncertainty as to whether his business would survive. The grant money brought financial and mental relief to the business owner.
“We were able to refocus on our passion of helping students who are facing difficulties through these tough times,” Manning said. “I’m so thankful for the grant for that reason.”
Emporia businesses benefitting from the grant include Newsome Law Office and Moore Home Care Services, Inc.
Brunswick County Director of Economic Development Alfreda Jarrett-Reynolds said the lifeblood of her community is the mom-and-pop shop businesses. The grants provided a resource to keep business doors open.
Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette Woolridge watched the devastating impact of the virus as the head of two communities. Until last month, Woolridge was the Brunswick County Administrator. She emphasized the grant funds help business owners, nonprofits, and working families.
“The RebuildVA economic recovery funds provide much-needed help to small businesses and nonprofit organizations, particularly in rural Virginia,” Woolridge said. “It enables small businesses and nonprofit organizations to remain in business. (It) maintains job opportunities for our citizens. (It) builds our local economies, and helps working families thrive.”
Tyler said the grant fund distribution in Southside, Virginia assisted a diverse population. The revenue boost for businesses comes at a time the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life for Virginians.
“The good part about it is it’s a grant,” Tyler said. “It’s not a loan. We have not gotten through this pandemic yet, and we don’t know what the future holds.”
More than $250 million in RebuildVA grant money has been distributed throughout the Commonwealth.
