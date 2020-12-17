Jackson Feild Behavioral has changed through the years but is still standing tall today, providing a site treating adolescent males and females ages 12-21. It works with children suffering from severe emotional disorders and provides a home for them.
The mission for Chief Executive Officer and President Tricia Delano and the staff is to serve children suffering from severe emotional disorders. More than 100 children are served annually.
Jackson Field youth receive their education through the Gwaltney School. The education center was established in 1994. Each June, several students gather for a high school graduation ceremony at the Golden Leaf Commons.
In the early part of the new century, a residential psychiatric treatment program was added to Jackson Feild. In 2012 Jackson Feild began serving boys.
Currently, Jackson Feild Health and Behavioral employees and residents are navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, as is the rest of the nation. For a century, the home has been in Jarratt. It’s accurate history dates back to 1855.
In 1855 it was another pandemic that led to the birth of what would later become Jackson Feild. Yellow fever devastated the Norfolk and Portsmouth communities. A growing number of orphans were left on their own with no families or others to care for them.
Rev. William Jackson of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk took on providing for the children in August of 1855. The children were housed in the lecture-room of Christ Church. Two months later, Jackson died from yellow fever.
In February of 1856, the Virginia General Assembly approved the operation of the Episcopal Orphan Asylum. It served boys and girls under the direction of St. Paul’s and Christ Church. It was renamed the Jackson Orphan Asylum in honor of the man who did so much to initiate the orphanage’s creation.
In 1920 a home for orphans came to Purdy. Rev. Norman F. Marshall of the Meherrin Parrish worked to found a home for girls as part of a Protestant Episcopal Church of America campaign. The campaign proved successful for Marshall, the grandson of the first Chief Justice of the U.S., John Marshall.
Marshall’s Episcopal Home for Girls began in the unused rectory of Emporia’s Grace Church. Two years later, the George Feild family donated their Walnut Grove property to house the girls. In 1923 the girls moved into the renovated site. In 1925 the home combined with the Jackson Orphan Asylum to become the Jackson Feild Episcopal Home for Girls.
It was a different life for children of the home than it is today. It was similar to a family farm. Superintendent Edith “Ma” Gage, the staff, and girls raised chickens and dairy cows. The group grew and preserved the food they would consume. The children attended public school and attended Grace Church.
The 1950s brought a significant change to Jackson Feild. The Board shifted its mission to serving at-risk children in need of an out of home care environment. Through the next two decades, Jackson Feild grew significantly.
Jackson-Feild has gone through name changes and adjustments to its mission. The task’s critical component still remains the same as it was 165 years ago— to provide hope, help, and healing to the children it serves.
