If you’re like a lot of Americans, you spent a lot this holiday season and you might be in the mood to tackle your debt in the New Year. Getting yourself out of debt is hard work and it is time intensive. Be wary of offers of guaranteed quick fixes.
Criminal scammers prey on financial fears by offering simple solutions. These offers usually involve up-front fees (which are illegal), bad advice like stopping communication with your creditors and vague details on what services they provide.
If you need help getting out of debt, turn to an organization like the nonprofit National Foundation for Credit Counseling.
Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.
Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.
