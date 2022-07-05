The Southside Virginia Community College Foundation recently held the 2022 Freddie Reekes Memorial Scholarship Golf Classic at the Lake Gaston Golf Club in Gasburg.
Proceeds from the golf classic, named in memory of a Brunswick county and SVCC legend. Mr. Reekes and Bobby Wrenn were instrumental in establishing this event in 2008 and over the years thousands of dollars have been raised for SVCC student scholarships.
To kick off this years classic, Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC President, presented Mr. Wrenn with the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) trophy, recognizing his dedication to this event.
