VIRGINIA BEACH — More than 80 leaders from electric cooperatives and the broadband industry met in Virginia Beach last week to address the lack of reliable internet service in rural America, particularly in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.
The newly formed Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Broadband Cooperatives, the first association of its kind in the U.S., hosted the event.
A panel of CEOs from five electric cooperatives with broadband subsidiaries discussed challenges related to funding, regulations, expectations and workforce. All agreed on the topic of how the pandemic shined a light on the lack of high-speed internet in our rural communities.
Included on the panel were Mike Keyser, BARC Electric Cooperative and BARC Connects; Casey Logan, Prince George Electric Cooperative and RURALBAND; John C. Lee Jr., Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and EMPOWER Broadband; Gary Wood, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and Firefly Fiber Broadband; and Mike Malandro, Choptank Electric Cooperative and Choptank Fiber. Following the panel discussion, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made an appearance to voice his support for the work of the electric cooperatives and their commitment to bringing broadband service to unserved areas. “It has been through strategic partnerships and innovation that our co-ops are helping connect rural Virginia communities to broadband and the access that Virginians need, and also that they deserve,” said Northam.
The Expo concluded on the morning of July 30 with a VMDABC board meeting.
Logan, who is chairman of the VMDABC, said the event was a success and a marker along the way to bringing more rural communities into the internet age.
“Our first ever VMDABC Annual Meeting and member Expo was huge success,” said Logan. “This proves that the electric broadband cooperatives in Virginia care about our communities and will continue to provide quality-of-life improvements for them well into the 21st century. Just like we did in the 1930s, the electric cooperatives are doing the right thing for our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.