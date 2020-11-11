On Saturday, Tom Hines’ five-month effort to bring a Veterans of Foreign Wars post to the area ended with the birth of Emporia VFW Post 12200. Past Virginia VFW State Commander Ken Wiseman officially proclaimed the charter during a ceremony at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville.
“There never actually is an end of service,” Wiseman said. “As an organization we believe in that continued service. We also put away the sirs and the sergeants, and the mams and the majors. We come together as brothers and sisters serving our community.”
The VFW is a 120-year old fraternal organization with a mission of taking care of veterans and their families. Membership eligibility requires U.S. military service in a hostile zone.
Hine’s effort to bring a VFW Post back to Emporia after a 15-year absence became a reality on Sept. 24 when he hit the minimum number of 25 members. Acceptance of the charter application by VFW national followed shortly after.
Emporia VFW Post 12200 membership comes from Emporia-Greensville, Brunswick, Sussex, and Mecklenburg counties. Hines said two members are currently in Alexandria on active duty, and another currently resides in North Carolina.
Timothy Powell, of Brunswick County, is the initial commander for VFW Post 12200.
“I think this is a great thing,” he said. “It’s for the community and veterans.”
Other officers of VFW Post 12200 are Senior Vice Commander Robert Estes, Junior Vice Commander Cody Sowards, Quartermaster Robert Phlagmann, 1-year Trustee Charles Smith, 2-year Trustee Patrick Nelson, 3-year Trustee Edward Powell, and Chaplain Joseph Bain.
The VFW is active in the communities it serves and has a strong voice working with legislators at all government levels. It also works with veterans to ensure they are getting top-flight medical services through the Veterans Administration.
That the official chartering ceremony of VFW Post 12200 a few days before Veterans Day was appropriate timing. It was not lost on those in attendance Saturday. Powell is ready to go to work.
“We’ll have functions to help raise money for someone in need, or kids that need scholarships,” he said. We’ll try to help them out.”
VFW Post is officially functioning, but there is time for prospective members to become charter members. For more information, contact Hines at 434-774-7729 or a69v_vet@yahoo.com
