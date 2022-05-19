Surrounded by friends and family at Greensville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Emporia, lifelong Southside Virginia resident Alease Phillips celebrated her 105th birthday Thursday afternoon.
Born May 12, 1917, Phillips spent nearly her entire life in the tiny town of Triplet, in Brunswick County, just 16 miles west of Emporia. She ended up moving to Greensville Health and Rehab after suffering arm and shoulder injuries in an accident five years ago.
Among the family members present at her celebration were her three surviving sons: Carlton, Homer, and Cecil Phillips. A fourth son, Jimmy, is deceased.
For 25 years, Phillips worked in the dietary department of the Brunswick County School District.
Alease’s youngest son, Cecil, attributes her longevity to “just good country living.”
“She’s always had a garden and everything, and worked in the yard and all that, and got exercise and so forth. So all that helped tremendously,” said Cecil.
Alease could not answer any questions, as old age has rendered her hard of hearing. However, when asked what she would like to undo in her past 105 years of life, Cecil gave a simple answer.
“Maybe when she fell of the porch and broke her arm and shoulder.”
