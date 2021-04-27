The local Beta Sigma Phi Sorority was established by Margie King in 1972 as a social group. It soon evolved into a civic-minded sisterhood, raising money for groups, organizations, and a distributor of scholarships for continuing education.
COVID-19 changed the operation of school divisions in the past year. Still, education continues, and Beta Sigma Phi will distribute at least one scholarship again this year.
This year, students looking to apply for the Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship now have a May 15 deadline to submit their applications to receive a scholarship from the sorority.
All letters and documents must be sent to Scholarships, C/O Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker Street, Emporia Va. 23847, or dropped off at the office. Applications are available at the guidance counselor’s offices of Greensville County High School or Brunswick Academy.
All applications must be postmarked by May 15 to be considered. Any application with a postmark later than May 15 will not be considered for the scholarship.
“No application can be considered if it arrives late or is incomplete,” said Janice Palmer. “All information, transcripts, letters of recommendations, autobiography, etc., must be attached to the application.”
Only those selected to receive the scholarship will be notified, and the recipient must attend an accredited school.
Incomplete applications and late applications will not be considered.
Scholarships shall be awarded according to academic achievement, according to information submitted by the sorority. Other criteria will also be considered, including financial need, integrity, other achievements, character, and applicant conduct.
The sorority extends preference and first consideration to applicants pursuing an education in music or fine arts. This includes majoring in music, theater, art, or any related field such as movie or television production. However, applicants in other areas of study will be considered.
In the application, all information will be considered. No single item will be given more weight than any other. The final selection is made by the scholarship committee and approved by the sorority during its meeting.
Scholarships are awarded according to the amount budgeted and can be awarded to more than one student.
The student who receives the scholarship may be asked to attend a sorority meeting to update the school experience and progress.
The scholarship shall be made payable to the school to use as needed toward the students’ education. The funds must be requested within one year of the award, or the scholarship is forfeited.
Along with the application, applicants will be required to submit their high school transcripts, three letters of recommendation, and a written autobiography, including the course of study they plan to pursue and why.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.