RICHMOND – In preparation for possible demonstrations around Richmond over the next week, and in light of the civil unrest in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, the Department of General Services is implementing precautionary measures to protect the employees, visitors, buildings and grounds at historic Capitol Square.
DGS will implement the following changes:
· Capitol Square will be closed Thursday, Jan. 14, through at least Thursday, Jan. 21.
· Steps will be taken to enhance security for critical infrastructure, including installing additional fencing and fortifying buildings in and adjacent to Capitol Square, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13.
· Access to all DGS-controlled buildings will be restricted from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 21.
These measures are subject to change, pending circumstances.
Follow DGS on Twitter at @DGSVirginia for updated information. Additional information from the Unified Command, including up-to-date road closures and other advisories, is available on Facebook and Twitter at @VACapitol2021.
For more information, visit www.dgs.virginia.gov.
