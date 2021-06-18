American Legion Bulla Post 46, and American Legion Post 151 suffer from the same issue. Members are growing older, and there is not an influx of new members joining.
“All of our members are in their 70s,” Ed Bryant, Commander of Bulla Post 46, said. “We need some of these guys that are just coming out of the service in their 20s, 30s, and 40s to keep the American Legion going. If they don’t, we might have to fold due to the loss of members.”
Post 151 commander Henry Robinson said his group is suffering the same fate.
“We encourage some of the younger guys to come out,” he said. Please come join us. We have a great time together and great fellowship.”
The American Legion is a veterans organization founded in 1919 following the first World War. The national organization fights for veterans’ rights, better healthcare for veterans, scholarships for youth, and teaching Americanism.
American Legion Baseball for youth is a program that is popular throughout the nation. Emporia sported an American Legion Baseball Program until the turn of the new century.
The Bulla Post 46 is one of the oldest in Virginia. It is named after T.M. Bulla, the Presbyterian Church pastor in Emporia before World War I. Bulla served as chaplain of the 116th Infantry. He was mortally wounded on the Meuse Argonne front in October of 2018.
An American Legion Post in Emporia came about during a meeting at the courthouse on Sept. 19, 1919. In 1921, Emporia had 65 paid members. E.E. Goodwin served as Post Commander. A Ladies Auxiliary was formed in 1922.
Post 151 was chartered temporarily in April of 1975. It was fully chartered in September of the same year with 25 members.
The local American Legion Posts work together coordinating many events, including the Veterans Day and Memorial Day ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park.
Joining the American Legion is easier than it had been when qualifications depended on specific dates of service. Bryant and other American Legion members fought to loosen the qualifications for membership. The effort succeeded. A veteran with an honorable discharge from the service meets the eligibility requirements.
“We fought for years to get rid of that stuff,” Bryant said. “If you served your country, why can’t you serve in the American Legion?”
Bryant and Robinson hope an influx of new blood is pumped into the local American Legion posts.
“If you are interested, just give me a call anytime at 434-637-1475,” Robinson said. “If I don’t answer, leave a message, and I’ll get right back to you.”
Bryant said you can get in touch with him at 434-594-4623.
