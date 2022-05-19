On Wednesday, May 18, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the VCU/CMH hospital reported that a patient suffering from a gunshot wound arrived by personal vehicle to their facility. Soon after arrival at the hospital, the victim, identified as Jahmir Wilson, 19, of Danville, Virginia was pronounced dead as a result of his injury.
South Hill Police Department responded to the hospital and through their initial investigation they believed the shooting possibly took place in Brunswick County. Investigators with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office were notified and quickly responded to the hospital. After several hours of interviewing witnesses, a crime scene was located in the 900 block of Mt. Zion Road in the northern part of the county. The witnesses confirmed that this incident originated with an illegal gun sale transaction that turned violent.
At this time, we are actively investigating this incident and attempting to identify any and all other parties involved.
If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848-3133.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.