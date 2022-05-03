The Franklin-Southampton Community Concert is proud to host The Virginia Symphony on May 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Southampton High School in Courtland. This event, sponsored by the Camp Foundation, is free and open to the public.
We are delighted that many good folks from Emporia have supported our concerts in the past. As has been the case with many organizations, our Concert Association has been shut down during the past two years because of COVID-19. It is our hope to be able to bring our concerts back for the 2023-24 season. Whether or not we can do this will depend on response to the Symphony, as well as interest in the 23-24 season.
We will have a signup sheet in the lobby of Southampton High School on the night of the Symphony for those who would be interested in a 23-24 season. Please come and enjoy a varied program of classical favorites, Broadway, movie themes, and patriotic music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.