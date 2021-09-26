District II Director, Nancy Ridgeway was the guest speaker at the Hicksford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Her goal has been to learn about each Chapter and its origins. On June 14, 1911, the Joseph Hedges Chapter, DAR was organized. In the spring of 1939 the Chapter name was changed to the Hicksford Chapter which continues to promote its Historical, Educational and Patriotic objectives.
