LAWRENCEVILLE – The weather was overcast on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 and the temperature was chilly, making it a great day to taste delicious Brunswick Stew. The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival was held at the Brunswick County Airport drawing a crowd estimated to be about 2,000 – 3,000. Sheriff Brian Roberts said there were no traffic issues.
The winners of the Brunswick Stew Cook-Off were: Clark Bennett - 4th place, George Daniel – 3rd place, Phil Pair – 2nd place and Kevin Pair – 1st place. The winners shared $2,000.
The winners of the Tent Decorating Contest were Lawson Stew Crew – 1st place and Planters Road Stew Crew – 2nd place.
Supervisor Welton Tyler, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, offered a word of welcome during the opening ceremony.
“It’s great to see everyone here for this great event. On behalf of the board I want to thank the committee for their work organizing this event. Thank you for visiting Brunswick County and enjoy your day,” Tyler said.
Lezlie Green beautifully sang the National Anthem.
Rev. Greg Hand, pastor of Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg, Virginia, offered the invocation.
Donnie Edmonds served as emcee.
Dance It Out, a group from South Hill, Virginia performed after the opening ceremony.
The Commemorative Paddle was presented to George Daniel in recognition of his dedication to the Taste of Brunswick Festival over the years.
Kent Writtenberry with Kentz Kustomz from Gasburg, Virginia organizied the Car Show this year. The Car Show was held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The categories included: Best Appearing Ford, Best Appearing Import, Best Appearing GM Product, Best Appearing Mopar, Best Appearing Motorcycle, People’s Choice Award, Distance Award, and Most Eye Catching. There were door prizes and raffles and 50 Dash Plates were awarded. Watch for photos from the Car Show in the Oct. 26, 2022 paper.
You saw lots of families together taking advantage of the attractions in the Kids Zone and petting zoo. The train was a favorite.
For more information visit www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com.
