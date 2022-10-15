BARBOURSVILLE—While wine lovers don’t need a commemorative month to appreciate all that Virginia’s 300-plus wineries have to offer, the 34th annual Virginia Wine Month in October is just another reason to celebrate.
Beth Chang, enologist at Virginia Tech’s Department of Food Science & Technology, said 2022 should be a good year for wine quality.
“This wasn’t the hottest, driest year,” she said. “We had a bit of rain. But acids stayed at a nice level, which is one of the backbones that gives wine structure, so it doesn’t feel like you’re drinking grape juice. This year, despite our sugars reaching nice levels, our acids stayed in balance or even on the higher side, which is good going into the wine-making process.”
Winemakers are cautiously optimistic, Chang added, especially with the recent stretch of warm, sunny weather.
“Growers in Central and Northern Virginia were able to bring in a lot of fruit at that time and were pleased with the quality of it,” she said.
Tremain Hatch, viticulture research associate at Virginia Tech, said the Spanish white grape Albariño stands out.
“There’s been a lot of excitement about Albariño in the last couple years in Virginia,” he said. “It grows well in our environment and makes an appealing wine. And red blends are our most well-recognized wines.”
A new blend celebrating Virginia agriculture has generated buzz. Barboursville Vineyards announced a special limited release of Cornus Virginicus, a wine crafted in collaboration with the first lady of Virginia, Suzanne S. Youngkin. Some proceeds from the sale of 2,388 bottles will benefit the Virginia FFA and Virginia 4-H state foundations.
The wine name is Latin for “flowering tree of Virginia,” paying tribute to the dogwood, the official state flower and tree. The Bordeaux-style red blend is 57% merlot, 28.5% cabernet franc and 14.5% petit verdot—all estate-grown at the Orange County vineyards and produced by winemaker Luca Paschina.
“Here’s toasting Virginia’s flourishing agriculture and wine industries!” Youngkin exclaimed. “This project highlights robust viticulture, gives back to nonprofit organizations that are preparing the next generation of farmers, growers and winemakers, and highlights the excellence of Virginia’s wine industry.”
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr first discussed the collaboration during a visit with the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors in April.
“The first lady wants to promote Virginia agricultural products, and this is a special opportunity to do just that,” Lohr said. “As a provider of over 10,000 jobs, the Virginia wine industry plays a key role in our economy and is a testament to the importance of local, agriculture and tourism endeavors.”
Cornus Virginicus Edition I is available for purchase online from Barboursville Vineyards at bbvwine.com or at ABC.virginia.gov. Visit virginiawine.org to learn more.
