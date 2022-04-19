When an unnamed local woman hit her eye on a window, she did not foresee the journey that near-tragedy would put her on. Had it not been for someone in the community to step in, she might not be seeing through that eye today.
It started with a trip to MCV for surgery, but the surgery was not a complete success. Medicaid would not pay for a return trip to MCV, yet she was beginning to go blind in the affected eye. Javon and Linda Thomas couldn’t let that happen without putting in the effort to assist the afflicted woman. They took her to South Hill to see a medical professional, who told her she needed to get to MCV immediately. The Thomas family gave her more than $200 for a cab to MCV.
Successful surgery is why the woman’s eyesight in the afflicted eye is good today. It’s one of many stories throughout the Emporia-Greensville community due to the efforts of the Thomas Family Boots on the Ground ministry.
“When she got there to MCV, one of the stitches from the first surgery was cutting on her eye,” Linda said. “How much is an eye worth? We take this for granted. We can jump in our cars and go to MCV. If we had not intervened, how would I feel as a person knowing this girl went blind?”
There are plenty of the brick and mortar churches in the community. Javon and Linda believe that’s a good thing. Still, their calling to a ministry of action brought a new element to Emporia-Greensville in 2014. The need could be to help with an unpaid utility bill and help with the rent due to an unforeseen obstacle.
Javon and Linda were off and running with their ministry in 2013, before Thomas Family Boots on the Ground became an official entity in Emporia-Greensville. A teenage girl asked if they could get her a mattress, so she no longer had to sleep on the floor. The teen received her bed, which was the precursor to the Thomas Family Boots on the Ground ministry.
The list is long when considering the accomplishments of the ministry. Thomas Family Boots on Ground spread its reach to serve the youth on Carroll St. in the City. Linda described the move as the second missionary trip for the ministry. The second missionary trip allowed the Thomas group to serve more children.
Thomas Family Boots on the Ground partnered with Rev. Muriel Artis and her husband, Rev. Bruce Artis of House of Refuge Ministries. They helped bring the Nehemiah Community Outreach to the Brookridge Apartments in 2018. The Nehemiah Outreach is a free children’s books giveaway to teach reading skills to youth and assist parents in helping their children develop the literacy skills to prepare the kids for the upper grades. It is still an ongoing community project today.
Thomas Family Boots on the Ground do not take shortcuts to make life easier. Javon and Linda go to the areas they are called on to serve.
“We want to reach the people who are not going to church,” Linda said. “Our ministry goes into the places that are least blessed. All of our funds go to helping people pay light bills, water bills, and doctor bills. We don’t ask people to come to us. We go to them and do whatever we can.”
In 2017 the ministry played a prominent role in bringing a Community Unity Good Friday service to Emporia-Greensville. The first service was not heavily attended, but it quickly became an actual community gathering. Last year more than 30 people recorded prayers that were replayed on WEVA Radio and social media. The social media platform received 3,927 views.
At this time last year, people nationwide were waiting for the verdict in the George Floyd case. Emporia Police Chief Rick Pinksaw was chosen as the host for the Good Friday service. Linda said God used the chief to speak a word to the community and provide peace and calm. This year’s Good Friday host is Greensville County, Sheriff Tim Jarratt.
Thomas Family Boots on the Ground has taken its ministry to many areas in the City of Emporia. Before the beginning of each school year, it gives away personal hygiene bags filled with deodorant, toothpaste, and other hygiene essentials for school-age children.
The work of Thomas Family Boots on the Ground has not gone unnoticed. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church donated a van to the ministry in 2015. The van came in handy for Javon and Linda. The van is a tool assisting in a ministry of action. It’s a ministry of Boots on the Ground.
