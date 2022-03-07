The Emporia Rotary Club has distributed more than $200,000 in scholarship money to graduating high school seniors since 1982. Last year’s recipients were Greensville County High School graduates Madison Coker and Rebecca Sasser and Southampton Academy graduate Olivia Menendez.
Three high school graduates from Emporia-Greensville will again receive scholarships from the civic organization. The club will send the money directly to the institutions of the scholarship recipients. The revenue from the scholarship assists the recipients in the costs of tuition and fees. To qualify, the recipients must be residents of Emporia, or Greensville County, and further their education as full-time students at the next level.
Application forms should soon be in the high school guidance counselor’s offices. Applications are also available at the Barrett Law Office at 314 South Main St. Emporia. Rotary Scholarship applicants may also call the Barrett Law Office at 434-634-2167 and ask to have an application form mailed to them. The application form must be completed and mailed to 314 South Main St., Emporia, VA 23847 by May 1.
