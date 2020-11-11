Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville waived its joining fee in October with a non- perishable food donation. One hundred forty-five items were collected and donated to the local Samaritan Kitchen on 405 North Main St.
The Samaritan Kitchen serves lunch to an average of 35-40 people per day on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays (except for holidays) from 11 a.m. – noon. If someone is in need of food, they can go to the Samaritan Kitchen during that time and put in a request for canned goods.
As a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Y seeks to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.
Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville offers a variety of programs to help achieve a greater health and well-being, nurture youth and inspire individuals to give back to better their community.
With 44 group exercise classes offered each week, pickleball, an indoor walking track and a well-equipped wellness center, there is something for everyone at the Y. In addition to thoroughly cleaning the building, social distancing must be maintained and everyone is screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry. G.P.S. (Geared for Personal Success) weekly wellness coaching is available for up to 12 weeks. Child Watch is available for parents of children 3 months to 12-year-olds while they exercise. Members also receive discounted rates on licensed preschool and before- and after-school programs. Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville is also offering virtual learning support for children up to 8th grade that are going to school virtually. STEM activities, academic enrichment and homework assistance are daily activities. Healthy snacks, physical fitness and Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville’s core values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility and faith are incorporated into all of the child care programs.
Members ages 12 and up have access to Fitpath – a tool to designed to create workouts to help you meet your goal, nutrition guides and a better you.
The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville has no contract to join and financial assistance is available.
