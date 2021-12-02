LAWRENCEVILLE – The Board of Directors of the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives hosted a dinner recently to welcome representatives from the Smithsonian Institute National Museum of African American History and Culture (SI-NMAAHC) Robert Frederick Smith (RFS) Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History. The Smithsonian and the Museum are hosting a workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at the Brunswick County Conference Center to provide information about archiving.
There first visit was to examine everything in the Museum’s collection and assess the needs and how best to proceed with helping the museum with archiving and digitizing the collection.
Bobby Conner, Vice Chairman of the Museum, welcomed the guests saying it was an exciting time for the museum and for the county. He said the Museum has received 3 grants, 2 from the state and 1 from the federal government this year, calling attention to the partnership the Museum has formed with the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, county administration, and state officials and agencies. He thanked all those in attendance for their support and said much can be accomplished when we work together.
“This first visit of what we hope will be many by representatives of the Robert F. Smith Center at the National Museum of African American History and Culture has been something we never thought possible. Your visit is the highlight of our year.” said Conner. “We owe a great deal of gratitude to Justin Reid, Director of Community Initiatives with Virginia Humanities for making this connection. The board and Museum volunteers thank you for your interest and look forward to working together.”
Conner introduced the representatives from the Smithsonian’s Robert F. Smith Center who were in attendance: Angela Winand, Administrator, Community Curation Program; CK Ming, Media and Digitization Specialist; AJ Lawrence, Media Wrangler and Leah L. Jones, Photographer.
Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, expressed her appreciation to the Museum Board of Directors for their efforts and for fostering a new partnership with the Smithsonian. She said she feels things are changing as we start to come out of the pandemic.
“I always say where there is a will there is a way and we are pleased to partner with the Museum, part of the vision to preserve the history of James Solomon Russell and Saint Paul’s College. On behalf of my colleagues we welcome you and hope you will be visiting often,” Dr. Harris said.
County Administrator Leslie Weddington said it was exciting to welcome the Smithsonian Institute to Lawrenceville and Brunswick County. She said the Museum is working to preserve important artifacts related to the college and the county is glad to support the work being done.
James Grimstead, Chairman of the Museum, welcomed everyone to the historical event.
“This is a great honor and privilege to have representatives from the world-renowned Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D. C. visit us to review our collection and facility here in Brunswick County.
“Personally, I have been a supporter of the Smithsonian Institute since 1995 and a charter member of the National Museum of African American History and Culture since 2010.
“As a quick brief history of our museum, it started when Mr. Bobby Conner of the Brunswick County Tourism Board and Mr. Bernard Jones of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, removed as much materials as possible from Saint Paul’s College to safe storage after it closed in 2013. The Saint Paul’s College Museum Committee and the James Solomon Russell Commemoration Committee joined forces to form the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives in 2017. We have since sponsored an Open House in 2018 and a Grand Opening in 2019, which included our Wall of Fame Induction Celebration. We have had to postpone subsequent events since the deluge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since our beginning we have established a wonderful working relationship with the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, and Dr. Barbara Harris, who is the Chair.
“We look forward to a truly exciting relationship with the Associates of the Smithsonian Institution and feel we can offer a new avenue of history for your ever-seeking audience looking for new findings.
“We thank you for choosing to visit our facility and we thank Mr. Bobby Conner and our other board members for their efforts in making this project a reality,” Grimstead stated.
Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development, presented the Smithsonian Institute staff with gift bags and welcomed them to Brunswick County.
“I am an alumnus of Saint Paul’s College and it means so much to have you here. This is an exciting time and we hope your visit is productive. We just wanted to give you a little gift to remember your visit.” Reynolds said.
Angela Winand said they were excited about working with the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives and organizing the upcoming workshop. She said they would be showing workshop participants how to digitize photos and other items to protect them from deterioration. She commended the volunteers for preserving history and said they are looking forward to hosting the workshop in December.
“We are glad to be here and look forward to helping you preserve the many historical documents from the college and alumni. We thank you for the warm welcome we have received and look at this as a positive step in establishing a relationship with the museum. We are very happy with what we have seen so far and look forward to exploring all the museum has in its collection.” Winand stated.
The workshop on December 7, 2021 will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Conference Center, 100 Athletic Field Road, Lawrenceville, VA 23868, First Floor, Saint Paul’s Room. The public is invited to attend the workshop where experts from NMAAHC come together with JSR/SPC members to develop an archiving strategy for this community’s collections. Learn archiving skills and hear about how specific steps for preservation and access can be organized and applied directly to your organization’s needs. There is no cost to participate but there are a limited number of spaces available for the workshop. Lunch will be provided.
For more information about the workshop or to register, please contact James Grimstead, Chairman, JSR/SPC Museum and Archives, (434) 848-2173.
About the SI-NMAAHC Smith Center:
The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture (SI-NMAAHC) Robert Frederick Smith (RFS) Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History uses innovative technology to preserve African American history through three related initiatives: the Explore Your Family History Center (FHC), the Community Curation Program (CCP) and the Internships and Fellowships Program (IFP). Through each component, the Museum seeks to expand access to African American history and cultivate broad interest in America’s Black past, genealogy, and culture. Our outreach to African American communities gives voice to the experiences and perspectives of groups that have been underrepresented in history museums, not only in terms of documenting and narrating the stories of institutions, communities and individuals of people of African descent, but also as professionals working in museum spaces, so that descendant communities can better engage with their own histories. Our team works with communities to create digital spaces and resources that tell the stories of historically Black neighborhoods and institutional anchors such as churches, Black-owned businesses and schools, including HBCUs, to facilitate inspiring, social justice-centered educational experiences for museum audiences.
