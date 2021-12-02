From left, Angela Winand, Administrator, Community Curation Program, SI-NMAAH, Robert R Smith Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History; CK Ming, Media and Digitization Specialist with the Smith Center, Dion Walker, board member, James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives; AJ Lawrence, Media Wrangler, Smith Center and Leah L. Jones, Photographer, Smith Center, look through boxes of slides and other moving media in the museum’s collection.