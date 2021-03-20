WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement after voting to pass H.R.6, the American Dream and Promise Act, and H.R. 1603, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, two landmark pieces of legislation to modernize and reform our immigration system and secure permanent protections and a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have been, and will continue to be, key to the economic recovery of our nation:
“Immigrant communities in Virginia and across our country make America more American. In light of the devastating toll of the COVID-19 crisis on immigrant communities, the nation can no longer keep its back turned on its migrant workers, especially those in our agricultural workforce, or continue to delay action to ensure our nation’s DREAMers can stay in the only country they have ever called home.
“I am pleased to support the historic, overwhelming popular, and common-sense reforms included in these bills, which advance the comprehensive and humane solutions our immigration system needs. Together, we can ensure all of our proud immigrant communities - who strengthen, enrich and contribute to our nation - can continue to pursue their American dream.”
