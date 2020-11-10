Pino’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant is back.
On Oct. 24, the popular Emporia eatery reopened for takeout service after a nearly three-month shutdown. To reopen the diner, owner Mohamed Ibrahim and his staff faced more adversity in an industry devastated by the pandemic.
On Aug. 5, a 6:30 p.m. explosion from a gas leak left three people injured. Ceiling tiles in the restaurant were blown out by the blast, and the blast damaged the ceiling at a shop next door. The incident forced the temporary closing of the business.
“We had a gas leak,” owner Mohamed Ibrahim said. “We had a gas leak and brought someone in to fix it. There was a big explosion. It was very, very bad. We needed to get it fixed and had to close down.”
Ibrahim and his family run the Pino’s in Lawrenceville. In April of 2011, he brought his pizza business to Emporia for a second time after a 20-year hiatus. He had a pizza shop in the Roses’ s Shopping Center in the 1980s and early 1990s.
The 38-year pizza establishment veteran is known for his fresh ingredient pizza dough, pizza sauce, and meat sauce. It’s a winning formula popular with customers.
“Pino’s is Pino’s,” Ibrahim said. “We love to fix food right, and people like it.”
Word of Pino’s reopening on Oct. 24 spread through the community quickly. Patrons immediately took advantage of takeout and drive-thru window service. Ibrahim is pleased with what he is seeing and the support he and his staff received from citizens and businesses of Emporia-Greensville through some difficult times.
“We appreciate the community and the Chamber of Commerce and its members,” he said. “Everybody has been asking about us and how things are going. Our customers and Chamber members are all like a big family. We help and support each other.”
It won’t be long before patrons are sitting at the tables at the 923 West Atlantic Street eating establishment. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Customers can call 434-348-7466 to call in an order.
Ibrahim said he expects indoor dining to return in a week or two. The social distancing protocols will be in place when the indoor dining experience returns. Still, it’s all moving in the forward direction.
Pino’s is back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.