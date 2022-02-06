In what Sussex Chamber of Commerce President Jesse Hellyer described as a “well-attended event” the two candidates vying for the vacant Board of Supervisors seat for the Waverly Voting District had an opportunity to meet with their district voters on Thursday, January 27.
At the Town Hall style debate sponsored by the chamber and held at the Jessica A. Moore Foundation, candidates Alfred G. Futrell and Sonda Parham Johnson were available to meet their potential constituents beginning with a 5:30 p.m. Meet and Greet.
For 30 minutes, attendees who were residents of the Waverly voting district could talk with the candidates and submit written questions which were to be asked of them.
During the second portion of the evening, Chamber Vice President Dr. Phyllis Tolliver read the questions to the candidates and gave them the opportunity to respond.
“We decided this was an important election, and the Chamber of Commerce wanted to put together an event where the constituents of the Waverly voting district would have an opportunity to meet their prospective board members,” said Hellyer afterward, affirming that residents of the Blackwater District were not be eligible to ask questions at the debate nor will they be eligible to vote in the special election, as it is only for the seat for the Waverly Voting District.
“We have to remain apolitical as a Chamber,” said Hellyer, “which is why we set it up as we did – to make it thorough and impersonal and fair. The questions were wide-ranging, and both candidates had ample opportunity to address their potential constituents. We were very pleased with the results of the event.”
The special election for Board of Supervisor, Waverly District will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
