By law, counties in the commonwealth of Virginia must redraw their districts every 10 years to ensure equal and proportional representation according to the most recent census data. Greensville County is going through this process this year, and due to changes to redistricting laws, it has been a struggle.
Finally, all four members of the county’s Board of Supervisors have come to agreement on a solution, and they are one step closer to presenting their redistricting plan to the Attorney General.
“I’m proud of us as a board because I think we’ve all reached an agreement here that I really didn’t see happening this quick,” said Board of Supervisors Chair and District 4 Supervisor Tony Conwell.
The Board of Supervisors held two meetings this month to hash out a redistricting plan that will hopefully pass muster with both the citizens of Greensville County and the Supreme Court of Virginia. Overseeing both meetings was Jay Ruffa, director of planning for the Crater District Planning Commission, who is also overseeing a similar process for neighboring Sussex County.
The first such meeting took place in Petersburg on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Crater Planning District Commission building. The next meeting took place a week later back in Emporia at the county government complex.
The biggest obstacle of all was thrown in by the commonwealth itself. In the county’s previous redistricting plan, which passed in 2011, the county was allowed to discount prisoners as long as the county’s prisoner population exceeded 12%. The Greensville Correctional Center, located in Jarratt, houses roughly 2,500 inmates, which would be over a fifth of the county’s population of 11,403.
Due to a law passed by the Virginia Supreme Court last year, prisoners are now considered residents of their last known address. However, prisoners who have no address on file are considered residents of the locality in which they are incarcerated and cannot be excluded from redistricting. For Greensville County, this would leave 779 prisoners unaccounted for.
This is crucial because by law, the most populous district cannot be more than 5% larger than the least populous district. The presence of hundreds of prisoners in one district made it severely more difficult for Ruffa and the board to make that happen.
At first, the Board of Supervisors considered proposing a “plan A” that would have conformed to the redistricting laws as they existed in 2011, which would have allowed localities to not include the prison population. However, by the time the Board re-convened a week later, they decided to forgo that idea and conform to the revised rule by including the prison population after all.
On top of everything else, each of the four district representatives had their own concerns, from how many people they would gain or lose in the redistricting, to ensuring the proper ratio of white to black voters in their new territory to conform to both the redistricting laws and the 1965 Civil Rights Act.
“It’s not just as easy as taking this road and taking that road,” said Greensville County Planning Director Linwood Pope. “You’ve got to look at the demographics, you’ve got to stay within 5% plus or minus an average, and then you cannot dilute minority voting strength.”
During the meetings, District 1 representative Belinda Astrop and District 2 representative James Brown reached an impasse over a proposed change that would have moved roughly 40 citizens from District 1 to 2. Astrop pressed that this would have forced some of her citizens to travel across two election precincts to vote, a drive of 10-15 minutes. An hour into the meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Astrop finally proposed a solution that Brown agreed to.
“Once Crater PDC generates the proposed new maps and corresponding data tables, the Board of Supervisors must hold a public hearing to solicit public comment on the proposed redistricting plan,” said Pope. “Once the public hearing has been held and the Board approves the new plan, the Redistricting Plan will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Office for approval.”
