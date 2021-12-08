Since our last update on Dec. 5 a total of $1,155 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we begin our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, more than $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing nearly $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847.
Here are the latest donations to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund;
$250 from Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative;
$15 from Carolyn, Koloni and Journei;
$50 from anonymous;
$20 from anonymous;
$100 from Melvin Callahan in memory of Narcissa (Cheesa) Callahan;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Robert, Betty, Jerry and Kay Callahan;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Mercedes Hurt and Allen Guy;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Tommy Crewe. Earl Sasser, George Spence, and H. Benjamin Vincent;
$50 from Melvin and Cheesa Callahan in memory of Eleanor Stone, Mollie Roberts, and Linda Chaplin;
$20 from anonymous;
$250 from anonymous in memory of Nancy and Claude Scott;
$150 from anonymous in memory of Daisy Butler, Beulah Podstepny; Crawford Scott, and Lorena Scott;
$100 from anonymous in memory of Alma B.Short;
New: $1,155
Total: $8,115
Goal: $13,000
