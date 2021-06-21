As cities and states across the U.S. celebrate milestone achievements in adult vaccination rates, figures in Emporia-Greensville remain among the lowest in Virginia.
In Virginia, 59.0% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – just over four million individuals – according to data from the Virginia Department of Health. 69.2% of the adult population has received at least one dose of their vaccine.
Locally however, rates continue to crawl forward at an alarmingly slow pace. Only 38.5% of the adult population in both localities has been fully vaccinated. In total, 5,184 Emporia-Greensville residents have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccines. Roughly 31.1% of the total population of both localities has been fully vaccinated, which is one of the lowest percentages in the state.
Despite low vaccination rates, positive COVID-19 cases in both localities are very low. The City of Emporia has only reported one positive case in the month of June, and Greensville County has reported six cases in the same time period. On May 21, Virginia’s vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said Virginia was still on track to meet President Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.
