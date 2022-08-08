-

 Contributed

The Greensville County High School Class of 1956 celebrated its 66th Class reunion recently. Present were sixteen of the 62 graduates as well as seven guests. Pictured are the graduates and guests along with a framed picture of graduates who have passed away. Friday night’s celebration took place at Originals by Randi and Saturday night at the hold Brink School, now the Brink Ruritan Clubhouse.