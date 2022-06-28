On Sunday, June 26, Petersburg Police announced that two black males and one black female were at the scene of the shooting and are wanted for questioning in connection to an incident that occurred at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Savage Street for a report of a shooting. A man identified as 20-year-old Keon Lewis of Richmond Virginia, was pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital and an unidentified woman was injured. No motive information was released. An investigation is continuing.
This information comes just days after three suspects, two black males and one black female were arrested for two separate armed robberies over the last several days with multiple felonies related to the robbery at 711 on S. Crater Road that took place on June 19, 2022, and the robbery at Crafty’s on Jefferson Park Road that occurred on June 21, 2022.
Petersburg Police also released a photo of a vehicle that resembles one that witnesses told them were in the area of Savage and Hamilton streets.
The occupants of the vehicle have been referred to by the Petersburg Police as "persons of interest" in the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Petersburg Police Detective K. Royster at (804) 479-6255 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212
