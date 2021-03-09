When Bon Secours Mercy Health’s contract ended Dec. 1 with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, it made Anthem Insurance carriers nervous. That includes employees of the City of Emporia.
Bon Secours Regional Medical Center recently released a statement informing citizens it is actively working with Anthem to resolve the issue.
Emporia City councilmen Jim Saunders and Woody Harris raised concerns about Anthem Health Insurance not being part of the Bon Secours network during a February City Council meeting. Bon Secours representatives John Emery, president, and Rhodes Rittenour, vice president of external and regulatory affairs for Bon Secours in the Richmond market, said they are currently negotiating with Anthem. The emergency services are covered in-network. Some physicians cover other specialty care. Anthem carriers can call their medical providers to find out if the insurance covers them.
“We are actively working with Anthem toward a resolution with Bon Secours-Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center,” the press release read. “Please know that Bon Secours has an unwavering commitment to serve every patient that walks through our doors with quality care.”
Municipal workers in Dinwiddie, Prince George, and Hopewell felt the impact when an agreement wasn’t reached in December.
Bon Secours Mercy Health, LLC purchased Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center and Petersburg’s Southside Regional Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2020.
Anthem insurance clients can call the Anthem Customer Service Center at 804-354-7000 with questions relating to insurance coverage.
For Bon Secours billing assistance, call 434-348-4515 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. During off-hours, call 1-877-342-1500.
