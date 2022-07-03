RICHMOND – Each year Virginia releases a list of historic places across the Commonwealth that face imminent or sustained threats, to encourage individuals, organizations, and local and state governments to advocate for and find solutions for their preservation. Eleven historic sites facing insensitive development or neglect across Virginia were named to this year’s list.
One of the sites included on this year’s list is the Saint Paul’s Chapel in Brunswick County. Saint Paul’s Chapel School is a one-teacher Rosenwald School built in 1920 for African American students. The building, which is located at the intersection of Brunswick Drive and Shining Creek Road, Meredithville. has stood unused for several years.
Preservation Virginia announced the listing at the school site on Tuesday, May 31.
Lenora Wright, who nominated the school to be included on the list and whose relatives attended St Paul’s Chapel School, is interested in working with the school’s owner to preserve the school, honor those who attended and taught at the school, and have the school serve the community once again.
“Saint Paul’s Chapel School was more than just an educational institution. This historic landmark tells the story of the original Indigenous American families of Virginia who inhabited Brunswick County prior to the early 1800s as teachers, businessmen and landowners. My late father Russell Lee Kinchen was born in Brunswick County and attended Saint Paul’s Chapel School along with many relatives and people in the community. Saint Paul’s Chapel School served as a place of purpose and was a staple in the community along with Saint Paul A.M.E. Zion Church,” said Lenora Wright.
Another historic site on this year’s list includes theGrand Order of Odd Fellows Lodge/African American School, Northumberland County.
While the original uses and history are currently unclear, this two-story, framed building served as Tranquility Lodge No. 4218 for the African American Grand Order of the Odd Fellows in Reedville. Research on the building’s ownership and its history, including possible ties to the African American Watermen of the Chesapeake Bay, are underway, but the building is currently in desperate need of stabilization, repairs, and preservation.
Also on the list is the Preston-Crockett House, Smyth County Built on the “Wilderness Road” in the 1840s, the Preston-Crockett House is facing possible demolition for a planned truck stop.
For more information, contact the following: Saint Paul’s Chapel Rosenwald School: Lenora Wright, (914) 300-3911, lenorawright729@protonmail.com or Preservation Virginia: Sonja Ingram (434) 770-1209, singram@preservationvirginia.org.
About Preservation Virginia Preservation Virginia is a private, nonprofit organization seeking to inspire and engage the public in fostering, supporting, and sustaining Virginia’s historic places through leadership in advocacy, education, revitalization, and stewardship.
