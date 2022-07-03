On May 31, Preservation Virginia held a press event at Saint Paul’s Chapel School to announce its inclusion on the 2022 Most Endangered List. Local officials, residents and supporters of the school gathered for the announcement at the school. Pictured left to right are: Sonja Ingram, Associate Director of Preservation Field Services; Travis Wright, husband of Lenora Wright; Nancy Fields, wife of one of the oldest Alumni in the community, Alvin Fields Sr.; James Grimstead, Chairman of the James Solomon Russell – Saint Paul’s College Museum and Archives; Karen Hicks-Lyons, daughter of alumni, Bessie Fields-Hicks; Lenora Wright, who nominated the school and is daughter of alumni, Russell L. Kinchen; Leslie Weddington, Brunswick County Administrator; Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director Economic Development and Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr., Brunswick County Board of Supervisors.