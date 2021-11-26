Since our last update on Nov. 24, a total of $1,365 has been submitted to the Christmas Happiness Fund as we begin our march to our goal of $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976.
Mitchell and English were able to raise, more than $3,344.93 with the help from businesses and citizens of the Emporia-Greensville community.
The drive has continued annually ever since with the community contributing nearly $400,000 to make sure all children in the Emporia-Greensville community will be able to open a present with sparkling eyes and feel the joy of the Christmas season.
Every single penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
You can drop off a donation at the Independent-Messenger at 111 Baker St., or mail your donation to Christmas Happiness Fund in care of the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St. Emporia, VA, 23847.
Here are the latest donations to the 2020 Christmas Happiness Fund;
$ $50 from BPR Plastics;
$100 from Wilson, Katie, Kelly, Kendall, Kenzie and Ace in memory of Pat Clary;
$200 from Jacqueline J. Moore in memory of Mary B. Jones;
$500 from Vogue Cleaners;
$100 from Johnny and Estherine Harding;
$15 from anonymous;
100 from Steel Fab of Virginia Inc.;
$50 from Cecil.A. Reid, Jr. in memory of Dorothy Gay Reid;
$50 from Cecil. A. Reid, Jr. in memory of George and Virginia Lee;
$50 from Frances H. Bunn in memory of V.T. Harrell;
$50 from Jensen Mechanical;
$100 from Good Earth Peanut Company.
New: $1,365
Total: $3,865
Goal: $13,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.