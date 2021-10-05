BRUNSWICK COUNTY — At approximately 5:55 p.m. Sunday, the Virginia State Police investigated a single vehicle motor crash that resulted in the fatality of the driver.
The crash occurred on Route 611 (Alvis Road), west of Route 662 (Tillman Road). Investigation revealed that the driver, and sole occupant of a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe, Leslie Bruce House, Jr., lost control of the vehicle while traveling westbound on Alvis Road, ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.
House, 43 YOA, of the 400 block of Clements Road, LaCrosse, Virginia, was not wearing his safety belt and suffered serious life threatening injuries. House was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
