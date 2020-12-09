Emporia-natives Nicholas Reese and Dominique Dunn are hosting the Happy Hearts Toy Drive & Giveaway on Dec. 19 at 1:00 p.m. The event will be held at the field next to Strong Temple Fitness on Halifax Street. The price to enter the giveaway is $10, and names will be drawn during the event.
Reese, who is currently a freshman at Marymount College, said the goal of the drive is to give great toys to kids in the community who really need them.
“Me and my sister really want to bring the community together,” Reese said. “We want to spread positivity and love, and show that we care about the whole community, especially kids.”
Dunn is currently a physical education teacher at an elementary school in Richmond. Reese said he and Dunn met while playing basketball at the YMCA years ago, and that Dunn served as a mentor to him growing up.
In June, Reese launched his own apparel company, Positive Apparel, in hopes of it being a “community brand.”
“I’m building a movement,” Reese said. “I just want people to know that you can accomplish anything you want to accomplish.”
Positive Apparel masks and T-shirts are prize items for the toy drive’s giveaway. Dunn’s own brand, More II Lyfe, will also be donating apparel items as prizes.
Donations for the Happy Hearts Toy Drive can be sent to “$Domo125” using the app CashApp. Donations will be used to purchase toys for the drive. Dec. 12 is the last day to make a donation. Masks must be worn during the event on Dec. 19.
