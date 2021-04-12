RICHMOND –Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month. Benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, April 16.The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly allotment to the maximum allowable based on household size.
Emergency Allotments Will Continue for SNAP Households in April
- Contributed
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Roanoke Rapids,North Carolina woman charged with delivering drugs to a prisoner
- Virginia State Police Arrest Newport News Resident For Shooting At an Occupied Vehicle
- First step made in effort to bring a Rosie's Gaming Emporium to the City of Emporia
- COVID kills grocery store plan
- Moore at home in the Greensville Co. Commissioner of the Revenue’s office
- Rae’s retirement leaves void at the Emporia Police Department
- Parson removed as Greensville County Administrator
- USDA expands farmer eligibility for COVID-19 assistance
- Black bear damage frustrates farmers
- Greensville County Public Schools leader gives details on proposed ‘iBelieve Academy’
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.