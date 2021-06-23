RICHMOND, Va. – Former NASCAR driver and Emporia native Hermie Sadler announced Monday he is suing the Commonwealth of Virginia and Governor Ralph Northam’s administration over a law [SB 971] passed by the General Assembly in 2020 that will ban skill games from small businesses effective July 1, 2021.
In the shadow of the Virginia State Capitol, Sadler and his attorney, republican Sen. Bill Stanley, were joined by more than a dozen small business owners who said the skill game ban would drastically impact their businesses’ income.
Sadler owns Sadler Travel Plaza in Emporia, as well as a number of other truck stops and restaurants across southern Virginia. He said the truck stop in Emporia has offered skill games to its patrons for 25 years, and the games have served as a “tremendous lifeline” to his company during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In spite of the fact that we’re opening our doors to gambling in the Commonwealth, we feel like as small business operators we’re being unfairly targeted,” Sadler said. “They’re doing away with skill games for us to pave the way for the casinos coming in in two or three years, and I don’t think that’s fair. I believe in the free market system.”
Stanley said the law does not fall in line with other recent legislation passed by the General Assembly that has welcomed new forms of gambling into Virginia: mobile sports betting, legal gambling at up to five casinos, online Virginia Lottery sales, and others.
“Ladies and gentlemen, if you’re going to legalize gambling in the Commonwealth of Virginia, you’ve got to rip the Band-aid off,” Stanley said. “You’ve got to legalize all gambling. Picking and choosing winners and losers is un-American and it’s un-Virginian.”
SB 971 imposed a tax on skill game owners of $1,200 per month per machine. Sadler said the state made roughly $130 million on the tax for the COVID-19 Relief Fund created by the bill, but that under the new law, “family entertainment centers” are exempt from the prohibition of skill games. In the lawsuit, Stanley states that the family entertainment exception violates Sadler’s free speech rights by restricting what kind of games small business owners can offer at their establishments. The lawsuit also states that the family entertainment exception discriminates against locations that do not primarily market to families with children.
While Sadler’s case might seem strong, for the time being, it might be too little too late. Stanley noted that defendants in Virginia have 21 days to respond to pending lawsuits. With the skill games ban set to go into effect in less that two weeks, Sadler was questioned as to why the decision to pursue legal action against the legislation has waited until now.
“This has been an ongoing issue for two years,” Sadler said. “I had no idea that our governor and the people we elected to serve us would get us to this point. I never dreamed that they would actually put a law into effect to take from me and all these people behind me and give to some casino operators coming into town.”
“We’re late,” Sadler added, “as Senator Stanley said, we’re probably going to be down for a while. But for me personally, just as much about the money, this is about our rights.”
Sadler’s lawsuit is seeking both temporary and permanent injunctions from SB 971 that would allow business owners to operate skill games while the case is pending, and ultimately do away with the ban altogether. Stanley said he expects Virginia to file motions to dismiss the case before it begins, and that owners would need to mothball their machines for a while.
Along with the Commonwealth and Northam, Sadler’s lawsuit is also being brought against Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.