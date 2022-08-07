RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) will provide cooling assistance to qualifying households this year through the Virginia Energy Assistance Program (EAP). Applications are currently being accepted and can be submitted until Monday, August 15.
To qualify, a household must have a child less than six years of age, an adult 60 years or older, or an individual with a disability living in the home. Income requirements, based on a household’s gross monthly income (before taxes), can be found here. Individuals and families in need of Cooling Assistance are encouraged to apply even if they are unsure of their eligibility status.
Assistance is available for:
• Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment
• Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment
• Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump
• Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans
• Purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner
Households that previously received approval for Cooling Assistance in 2022 for a one-time benefit of $600 for the payment of an electric bill do not need to submit additional applications for this type of assistance during the current application period.
Applications (available in English and Spanish) can be submitted to a local department of social services, online via CommonHelp, or by calling 1-855-635-4370. Eligibility is determined by the local department of social services. All applications must be submitted by August 15.
The Energy Assistance Program is funded by the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program block grant. Last year, VDSS served over 69,000 households with Cooling Assistance through the EAP. To learn more about Cooling Assistance and other assistance programs available, visit the VDSS Energy Assistance webpage.
