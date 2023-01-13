Greensville County patched a major hole in its county code at Monday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting when it added language to specifically guide the Commissioner of Revenue on what to do in case the county overcharges residents on their taxes — as it did with one unlucky resident last month.
“Any person, firm, or corporation assessed by the Commissioner of Revenue…aggrieved by any such assessment may, within three (3) years from the last day of the tax year for what such assessment was made, apply to the Commissioner of Revenue…for a correction of such assessment made in error,” reads the new ordinance, which passed with a unanimous vote form the board.
The event that triggered the proposed change occurred last year when a local resident discovered that she had been over-assessed for years on property that she had owned since 2011. When she brought this up to Ms. Swenson, it was discovered that she had, indeed, been over-assessed since 2012, the first year she was taxed on the property.
As it turned out, Greensville County mistakenly believed she owned 12 more acres of land than she actually did. For her most recent tax bill last month, she was charged $24,000 when she should have been charged $3,000.
“The amount on those extra acres of land didn’t seem like a lot from what they were paying,” said District 3 Supervisor William Cain. “But everything skyrocketed this year. That’s when everyone started paying attention to their bills because it was so much higher than the previous years.”
Unfortunately, due to state law, she could only be refunded for the past three years worth of over-assessments. Because the error hadn’t been discovered until over a decade after she obtained the property — even after two general reassessments — she still had to eat the previous years worth of lost taxes.
“My hands are tied on that. I can’t do anything,” said Swenson. “She had all these years to let us know.”
Nevertheless, the incident sparked Greensville County to codify what was already written in the Code of Virginia to prevent further confusion in case such an event happens again. Virginia Code Section 58.1-3990 already states, “No refund shall be made in any case when application therefor was made more than three years after the last day of the tax year for which such taxes were assessed.”
Taxes were a hot topic of conversation at Tuesday night’s meeting, as most citizens received tax bills much higher than those they received the year before. This is largely due to a sharp increase in vehicle taxes while personal property taxes have remained flat.
Last year, Greensville County made a change to how it assessed vehicles, switching from the “clean trade-in” valuation method — which reflects the value of a vehicle in “clean” condition — to the “clean loan” method. At the time, the county estimated that this change would bring a 20% savings to each taxpayer. The county also waived the usual $25 vehicle license fee.
Despite this, many citizens were taken aback at the increase in their vehicle taxes for 2022.
“My wife’s car…the Nissan place has been trying to buy it for years. The most they ever assessed it at was about $7,000. This year, the county says it’s at $12,000,” said Moses Smith, speaking during the citizens’ comments portion of the meeting. “Where’s a place I can sell that car to get that money?”
However, Swenson was confident that the county did all it could to ease the financial burden on taxpayers this year, and that Greensville County residents are facing the same increases as taxpayers across the country.
“There’s not anything that we did as far as increasing the values,” said Swenson. “This is happening overall across the country.”
