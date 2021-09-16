LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2021 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, formerly the Lawrenceville-Brunswick Municipal Airport, 77 Airport Drive, Lawrenceville.
The festival is free and parking is also free.
The deadline to be a vendor or participant is Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. No exceptions. The cost is $70 and $120 for food vendors.
The 2020 Taste of Brunswick Festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Taste of Brunswick Festival draws people from Brunswick County but also from Greensville and Mecklenburg County and the surrounding area.
The Brunswick County Stewmasters Association will sponsor the Brunswick Stew Cook-off. First, second, third and fourth place winners will be chosen. Winners will be announced at 2 p.m. Stew is ready by 11 a.m. and sold by the cup or bowl and quarts are available for sale after 1 p.m. The cost is $9 per quart, $3 per bowl and $1 per sample.
There will be activities for the whole family including a petting zoo, inflatables, live music all day and lots of vendors.
Silver Eagle Band and Feature Attraction Band will perform starting at 11 a.m. The Car Show sponsored by Virginia Wheels is a favorite.
For more information about the festival call (434) 848-2728 or (434) 848-3154 or visit the website at www.tasteofbrunswickfestival.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.