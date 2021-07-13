Emporia-Greensville Fuller Center for Housing, Inc. representatives and others recently gathered on Washington St. in Emporia to break ground on a new home.
When the new dwelling is complete, it will mark the 11th house built by the organization that was previously known as the Emporia-Greensville Habitat for Humanity. Ebonie Mallory is the recipient of the latest project.
“I’m excited,” she said. “God blessed my kids and me.”
Mallory’s journey began when she went to the Emporia-Greensville Habitat for Humanity to apply for a job. Unfortunately for Mallory, there were no jobs available. While she was there, she asked for an application for a home. It put the wheels in motion.
She called Habitat Board member Minnie Mayes regarding the process. Mayes brought her the application, and the rest is history.
As volunteers and Board members gathered at the Washington St. site for the groundbreaking ceremony, Rev. George Pugh discussed the “sweat equity” volunteer hours by Mallory at the Fuller Center. He said she is doing a great job.
Deaconess Thelma Atkins-Riley read a few verses from Genesis, followed by a prayer led by Deacon Cornell Hines.
When Emporia-Greensville Habitat for Humanity built its first home more than 20 years ago, Tim Williams was there as the contractor. He is still the point man for the group as it gets ready to erect house No. 11.
“He’s been with us since we started,” Pugh said. “You don’t find too many people like that. We treasure his support. We wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for people like Timothy and others.”
If all of the efforts come together, Pugh said the home could be ready by December.
Representatives of the Emporia-Greensville Fuller Center for Housing, Inc. have already gone before the Greensville County Board of Supervisors and Emporia City Council seeking donations to build its latest home.
Businesses and community members can donate to the group by writing a check in care of the Emporia-Greensville Fuller Center for Housing, Inc., PO Box 1229, Emporia, VA, 23847.
