NOTE: This story will be updated as new information comes in.
The first Monday of the new year is usually the moment that holiday festivities cease and everyone returns to their normal routine. For much of the northeast United States, including southern Virginia, mother nature put a stop to those plans.
Monday morning brought freezing rain and sleet to Emporia and Greensville County, bringing winter weather to the area for the first time this season. The potential for icy roads presented a danger to motorists and caused disruption for businesses and government institutions.
Greensville County closed its offices at 11 a.m. on Monday, along with the Combined Court, county landfill, and Dumpster collection sites. Greensville/Emporia Transit suspended service at the same time. The County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Golden Leaf Commons in Emporia was also cancelled. The offices of the City of Emporia also closed at 11 a.m.
The children of Greensville County got an extra day off tacked on to the Christmas and holiday break. All schools across the Greensville County Public School system cancelled class for Monday, and all employees except for essential office staff were given the day off.
A bingo game organized by the 12-200 VFW branch, which was to have been held at the Johns Manville Clubhouse in Jarratt, has been postponed to an indefinite date. Mayor Melanie Wilson has tried to have the game rescheduled for Jan. 24.
Neither Dominion Energy nor Mecklenburg Energy Cooperative have reported any power outages in the area as of 12:30 p.m.
Despite the weather, the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville opened at its usual time of 5 a.m. and saw no disruption to its operating schedule.
