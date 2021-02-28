The 2021 Meherrin Summer Regional Governor’s School sponsored by the Virginia Department of Education for identified gifted students in the General Intellectual Aptitude area in current grades 4-7 will be held virtually on July 12-15 and 19-22, 2021. Participating counties include Greensville, Mecklenburg, Brunswick, Southampton, and Sussex. For more information, contact the local gifted education coordinator, Brenda Matthews at Greensville Elementary 434-336-0907
Application Deadline – March 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.