Tooth decay is the most common chronic untreated disease in America, making it difficult for millions of children to eat, focus in school, and smile.
One reason for the prevalence of decay is the lack of basic oral care products in many low-income homes.
To raise awareness of the importance of oral health and collect oral care products for children in need, America’s ToothFairy launched its national Smile Drive campaign in 2014. Since then over two million oral care products have been distributed. To address the problem locally, Greensville County Public Schools will hold a Smile Drive in Emporia and Greensville County.
Local community members are invited to visit Greensville County Public Schools Central Office, Greensville Elementary Schools and Top Hand Sports to drop off donated oral care products. Donated toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss and mouth rinse for local children and youth in need.
For more information about the Smile Drive and how community members can participate, please contact Kathleen Crowder at (434) 336-0907 or kcrowder@gcps1.com.
“We are so grateful that caring individuals and volunteer groups across the country are helping ensure children receive the oral care products they need through the America’s ToothFairy Smile Drive,” said Jill Malmgren, America’s ToothFairy Executive Director. “The participation of Greensville County Public Schools will help promote healthy smiles for local children while providing youth the tools they need to prevent the pain and embarrassment associated with tooth decay.”
About America’s ToothFairy :
As a resource provider, America’s ToothFairy increases access to oral health care by supporting nonprofit clinics and community partners delivering education, prevention and treatment services for underserved children. Since its inception in 2006, America’s ToothFairy has distributed more than $21 million in donated products, educational materials and financial grants to improve oral health outcomes for children and youth in need. For more information, visit AmericasToothFairy.org.
