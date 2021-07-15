The American Red Cross returns to Emporia on July 21 to host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, 212 Weaver Ave. It's the fourth of six Blood Drives this year.
The local coordinator of the Blood Drive events, Donnie Clements, was pleased with the turnout at the previous Blood Drive in May. Fifty-five people donated blood. There is a change to the Blood Drive protocol from those in the pre-pandemic era.
"This is by appointment only now," Clements said, "so I think the Red Cross is trying harder to fill the slots. We ask you when you're giving blood today if you want to give next time. We have a card printed up that gives all the dates for the rest of the year."
If you would like to set up an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org.
The Mid Atlantic Region Blood Drive unit comes to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville every other month. The following local Blood Drive is Sept. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.