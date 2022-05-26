This January, community leaders across Emporia and Greensville County established the Community in Action initiative to proactively tackle the issues facing youth and families in the area. On Thursday, the group held its fourth mass meeting at Golden Leaf Commons.
The importance of the initiative to the city and county was underscored by Rick Pinksaw, Chief of the Emporia Police Department, when he gave his address to help open up the meeting.
“Even last night, we had a homicide in the city of Emporia, and we still see gun violence occurring,” said Pinksaw. “We can’t do this by ourselves. If anybody believes that the law enforcement, the police, the sheriff…that we can do this by ourselves, then you’re fooling yourself.”
As with previous meetings, Derius D. Swinton, founder and CEO of the Richmond-based consulting agency The SOAR Group, offered his services as a facilitator.
The previous two meetings of the Community in Action initiative established four working subgroups — Youth Mentorship, Family Engagement, Workforce/Career Development, and Substance Abuse/Mental Health.
Leaders or representatives of each subgroup took to the podium, outlining what they had accomplished in the two months since their previous meeting and detailing their plans for the future.
By far the most passionate discussion was generated by the Substance Abuse/Mental Health subgroup. Greensville County Administrator Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge showed off a series of substance abuse awareness posters which the group plans to distribute at schools and churches in the area. The group also plans to come to the schools to talk to the children about substance abuse and mental health.
“We need to get them young,” said Woolridge.
One of the Family Engagement subgroup’s plans is to partner with the “Celebration for Unity” after-school initiative to restart the program from September through December 2022.
The program, which started with the help of TopHand Foundation, first ran weekly from February through mid-March and restarted earlier this month.
The next group-wide meeting of the initiative will take place sometime in July.
There, the organization will iron out logistical and financial matters, such as creating a formal organization to accept donations and perhaps adopting a new name and logo.
In the meantime, each of the four subgroups will carry on with their own agendas and plans and hold their own meetings.
