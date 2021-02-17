Due to the possibility of inclement weather on Thursday, February 18, the following County services and or buildings will be impacted with a 10:00 am delayed opening: Solid Waste Collection Sites, Greensville Emporia Transportation Services, and the Greensville County Government Building. The Greensville County Government Building remains closed to the public and employees should report at 10:00 am tomorrow, Thursday, February 18. County Staff will re-evaluate the weather conditions in the morning and take additional measures as needed.
Some Greensville County services operating on delayed openings Thursday
- Contributed
