March is National Nutrition Month and we would like for everyone to become a “GEM” of our community. GEM stands for Greensville Emporia Moves, this initiative will introduce ways to get in more physical activity during the month of March. Physical activity can consist of everyday household routines like sweeping, mopping, or even doing the laundry. For the warmer days you can even wash your car, park further away at stores, or plant a beautiful spring or summer garden. The main goal is to find ways to get more movement into your daily routine. Each week please read our CHAT article in the newspaper or follow us on Facebook @EmporiaCHAT to find clues and ideas about different ways you can participate and be a part of this MOVEMENT! Please feel free to share a picture on our page of how you are getting in more physical activity at home or around town. At the end of each week we will contact some of our followers and participants for a special incentive for becoming a GEM.
Mobility and Mindfulness-1st Week Goal
We’ve reached that point in winter when all we crave is a long, warm, sunny day, and reality is the complete opposite. When those low-energy feelings start to arise, the best thing to do is to get moving. Physical activity has many benefits for both your physical and mental health, which can make these days feel a little less gloomy.
Exercise can boost several aspects of mental health in the short- and long-term.
In the first five to 15 minutes into your workout, you’ll notice a mood boost. When your heart rate rises, more blood flows through the brain. This allows for new connections to form, decreases inflammation, and increases the feeling of calmness. Your body releases serotonin, a chemical that regulates your mood. It also releases endorphins, which is a hormone that makes you feel happy and energized.
Research has shown that regular exercise can have positive effects on reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety because of the increase of serotonin and endorphins in your system. It can increase your mental sharpness, which could improve memory and concentration.
Getting a good workout in during the day, especially first thing in the morning, can also help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly through the night. It may be tough at first to start moving before your day really starts, but that early morning routine will fall into place over time when you stick to it.
Stress reduction and confidence are major positive outcomes of moving more. Whether you workout before, during, or after your workday, all of those feel-good chemicals in your body relieves the built-up tension. A regular running or strength training routine, for example, can lead to a healthier body weight and toned muscles, which can have a great impact on self-esteem.
Some physical activity is always better than none at all. Get up and get moving, because you’re only one workout away from a better mood and a focused mind!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.